UDF loses its towering leader KM Mani in Kerala as leaders offer condolence

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the demise of KM Mani, the UDF has lost its towering leader who was one of the founding leaders of the front and a mascot for development which the front has showcased for decades. While there have been some strains in the relationship with the Congress leadership in between, Mani remained a favourite for the UDF masses holding his citadel Pala for the past 50 years. The bonhomie between Mani and PK Kunhalikutty has been one of the major gelling force between all the UDF partners.

It has to be seen how the demise of Mani and the vacuum he has created will be filled, a difficult exercise though. Another major factor which has to be taken into consideration while discussing the post-Mani scenario will be the attitude of the Catholic Church which has a major role to play in central Kerala. In the wake of Mani’s demise, the Congress will revise its electioneering methods in constituencies like Kottayam, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and even in Ernakulam.

What next in KC(M)?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KM Mani has left behind a major vacuum in Kerala politics starting with his Kerala Congress (KC) party. When Mani leaves behind the party with its six MLAs and one Rajya Sabha MP, there will be several permutations and combinations. The party has veteran leaders like CF Thomas and PJ Joseph under its wings to nourish and develop Jose to lead the party. With Mani’s demise, there are possibilities of regrouping of KC (Joseph) and splitting away from the present formulation.

Lost a great legislator: Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KM Mani belongs to the rare list of legislators who made their mark in the world parliamentary history, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said Mani has been present in the Assembly for 54 years, a record not many people can claim. His death is an irreparable loss for the state and Kerala Congress, Pinarayi said. “Mani was a legislator par excellence and by his death Kerala has lost a political leader who presented the issues faced by the state in the Assembly after comprehensively studying them. Mani had chipped in with fundamental legal points during legislation. He had expertise in various topics and used his eminence to enhance the standard of the Assembly proceedings,” Pinarayi said.

‘He was UDF’s powerhouse : Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KM Mani was the powerhouse of the UDF and his demise came at a time when the front is locked in a crucial election battle, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. “His death is a big jolt for us. As the Opposition leader, I used to get valuable advice and backing from Mani Sir. His unexpected death has created a lacuna in Kerala politics,” Chennithala said. He said Mani was always composed and faced turbulent political challenges with a smile. “I worked with him in two cabinets and had a good personal rapport with him,” he said. Mani’s contribution to the state’s development is priceless. He had a deep commitment towards the farmers and the working class. His demise is a personal loss for me, Chennithala added.