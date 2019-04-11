Home States Kerala

SC allows fireworks for Thrissur Pooram festival

The apex court has directed the temple devaswoms to use the PESO (Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organisation) certified firecrackers as per the authorized measurements. 

Thrissur pooram fireworks

Fireworks at Thrissur Pooram festival. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave permission for the traditional fireworks at the much renowned Thrissur Pooram organised every summer at Thekkinkadu Maidan. 

Those chemicals which do not have the required permission cannot be used during the festival and all other security measures should be adopted as per the PESO instruction.
 
Thiruvambady-Paramekkavu devaswoms, who lead the festival had filed a petition before the Supreme Court to exempt the traditional fireworks of Thrissur Pooram from its verdict delivered in October 2018. 

The Supreme Court judgement last year had imposed strict regulations on the timing of bursting firecrackers for festivals like Deepavali, Christmas, New Year etc. It regulated bursting of firecrackers for Deepavali from 8 pm to 10 pm and for Christmas and New Year from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. 

The verdict also made it clear that similar patterns of timing would only be allowed for other regional festivals as well. 

"We approached the Supreme Court for the same as we need an exemption. Now that we obtained it, we can go ahead with other procedures with the PESO and receive the permission as per the norms. The pooram fireworks will only be conducted with all the security measures as in the last year," said M. Madhavankutty, secretary of Thhiruvambady devaswom.

