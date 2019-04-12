Home States Kerala

Adivasis in Palakkad district have an arduous journey for casting indelible imprint of democracy

Adivasis in Mele Bhoothar, Pazhayur, Thekkupana, Kalpetti, Dhodagatti, Vallavatti and Plamarachode oorus will have to trek or travel more than 30 km in vehicles to cast votes.

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

PALAKKAD: It will indeed test their commitment to democracy. The voters of various Adivasi oorus in Attappadi, who reside in far-flung colonies, will have to trek long distances to exercise their franchise. Adivasis in Mele Bhoothar, Pazhayur, Thekkupana, Kalpetti, Dhodagatti, Vallavatti and Plamarachode oorus will require to trek or travel more than 30 km in vehicles to cast votes. There are a total of 525 voters in these oorus. 

“The people here have to reach the Swarnagadha ooru to vote. This despite the fact that there was a polling station in the nearby Pallur ooru. Now the voters have to travel 30 km from Pallur via Thavalam, Agali, Kottathara and Pudur by bus to reach Swarnagadha ooru,” said Kumar of Pallur.

The polling stations at Pallur and Swarnagadha oorus were set up many years ago when there were no vehicles. In those days, people were ready to trek four to five km to reach Swarnagadha ooru. . Adivasis in Kurumba belt  need to log 15 km to reach Chindaki polling station.People of Galasi ooru have to walk 5 km to reach Aanavaay ooru. Subsequently, they have to travel 9 km to reach the polling stations. The 803 voters of Siruvani estate, a remote area, in the Sholayur panchayat need to trek to reach the polling booth. 

Mannarkad Tahsildar Sunil Mathew told ‘Express’ the administration is ready to provide conveyance. Ferrying people from Pallur will not be feasible as a four-wheeler is require. As far as Chindakki is concerned, only Kinattukara ooru was 15 km away. But the remaining oorus are not that far. Here also government vehicles will be arranged.

