Amit Shah should apologise for NRC remark: Kerala Christian Forum

On Thursday, Shah had said, "We will ensure implementation of NRC in the country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs."

Published: 12th April 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Christian Forum on Friday demanded an apology from Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah for his statement on the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), citing that "it was a direct attack on the identity and integrity of the nation as a secular state".

"We hope that Amit Shah and BJP tender an apology to the nation and especially to the minority communities of the country, which has felt persecuted by the statement," the forum said in a statement on Friday.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated currently for the state of Assam to weed out illegal immigrants.

