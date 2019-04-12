Home States Kerala

CPI leader Sudhakar Reddy accuses Congress of playing opportunistic role in Kerala

Reddy also rejected the opinion surveys in the state that predicted massive victory for the UDF allegeing that the survey was to help candidates.

In this file photo, CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy is seen addressing media

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Accusing the Congress of playing an opportunistic role even when it comes to maintaining secular values, CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy said the Congress miserably failed to initiate a broad understanding among democratic, secular parties. 

The Left front in the state was able to handle the Sabarimala issue in a ‘delicate and careful’ manner, said Reddy. Politics and religion are separate issues. The BJP has been trying to create communal feelings in the name of Sabarimala. The Left Government in the state was trying to implement the Supreme Court verdict. When the BJP was trying to make gains, the Congress has also taken a soft approach, he said. 

Addressing the meet-the-press series organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalist Trust in connection with the Lok Sabha election, Reddy also rejected the opinion surveys in the state that predicted massive victory for the UDF. “Under the cover of the surveys the attempt is to help certain candidates. The LDF does not believe in such surveys,” he said. Reddy said the Congress does not show any sincerity in setting up a democratic secular platform against the BJP. He also criticised the Narendra Modi Government for leading the country into anarchy.

Reddy criticised AICC chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting in Wayanad. Kerala has a peculiar situation. It’s evident the fight is between the LDF and the UDF here. That’s when the Congress president has come to contest against the Left front here. He could have contested from Karnataka or Andhra where BJP is strong. By contesting against the Left front what’s the message he’s sending out,” asked Reddy.

Different view

The CPI general secretary expressed differences with the opinion by senior CPM leader Brinda Karat that the Muslim League cannot be termed secular. “It’s a party that represents a community and religion. It represents only a section of the society,” he said adding that the League cannot be termed communal. 

