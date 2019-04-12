Home States Kerala

Digital war room to boost Rahul Gandhi campaign in Kerala

A dedicated war room will be functioning from Kozhikode under the supervision of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency media coordinator KP Anil Kumar.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 02:54 AM

AICC social media chairperson Divya Spandana inaugurating the digital war room for Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Kozhikode on Thursday

AICC social media chairperson Divya Spandana inaugurating the digital war room for Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Kozhikode on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Aimed at boosting the social media campaign of Congress president and UDF candidate Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, a dedicated war room has begun functioning here. The war room, located at Mukkam, will function round the clock under the supervision of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency media coordinator KP Anil Kumar.

A dozen youth proficient in handling social media have been deployed for the digital campaign. Besides the campaign, the team will also monitor the trends on social media. The war room has also specialised personnel to monitor slander campaigns against the UDF and will alert the Election Commission when required.

Inaugurating the war room, AICC social media chairperson Divya Spandana said Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad is a befitting response of the party to the BJP’s efforts to create a north-south divide in the country.

IUML leader and general secretary of the election committee Sadiqali Shihab Thangal presided over the function. KPCC general secretaries Sajeev Joseph, N Subramanian were among those present.

