Home States Kerala

Kerala HC acquits five convicted in Panayikulam SIMI camp case

The court observed that the NIA Special Court had committed a serious error in convicting the accused.

Published: 13th April 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday acquitted the five accused who were convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by the Ernakulam Special Court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Panayikulam SIMI camp case of 2006. 

P A Shaduly alias Haris Abdul Karim of Erattupetta; Abdul Rasik of Erattupetta; Anzar Nadvi of Aluva; Nizamuddin of Panayikulam and Shammas of Erattupetta were acquitted by an HC Division Bench comprising Justice A M Shaffique and Justice A M Babu on the grounds that there was no evidence to prove the criminal conspiracy charges against them.

The case relates to a secret meeting of SIMI, the banned outfit, at Panayikulam in Aluva, Ernakulam on August 15, 2006. The Division Bench observed the prosecution had no case as to when and where the conspiracy took place.

The prosecution had argued the accused brought pamphlets containing anti-national, seditious and inflammatory writings to whip up hatred and contempt against the Government of India. It was alleged the accused Rasik and Anzar in their speech advocated for the cession of Kashmir through Jihad and for bringing back Muslim rule in India. The meeting was convened to cause disaffection towards the Government of India and to conduct jihad for the Kashmir’s cession.

In their appeals, the accused contended there was no evidence to prove SIMI convened the meeting. 

‘Speech did not incite hatred’

The Bench observed the speeches by Rasik and Anzar did not create any hatred or contempt towards the Government of India, nor did they incite any disaffection. Hence, provisions under 124A (sedition) could not be invoked. None of the speeches stated they should show disloyalty to the government. Of course, it was stated certain laws like TADA and NSA were oppressive and Muslims were tortured. It might be true it may trench upon making malicious speech. They were projecting the plight of Muslims, viewed in a very narrow-angle as the saviour of Muslim community. The prosecution failed to prove the contents of the speech.

‘Serious error’

The Bench observed the NIA Special Court committed serious error in convicting the accused. The HC also dismissed the NIA’s appeals against the acquittal of 11 accused by the NIA Special Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Special Court Kerala High Court Panayikulam SIMI camp case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp