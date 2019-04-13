Home States Kerala

Kerala's lauded IAS and Former chief secretary D Babu Paul passes away

During his illustrious career Babu Paul held several key posts including member Ombudsman for the Local Self-Government institutions and vice-chancellor of the Kerala University.

D Babu Paul

Eminent scholar, writer and former additional chief secretary D Babu Paul has passed away. He was 78 and was under treatment at a private hospital in the state capital. 

During his illustrious career Babu Paul held several key posts including member Ombudsman for the Local Self-Government institutions and vice-chancellor of the Kerala University. At present, he was serving as the independent member of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.  

The other posts occupied by Paul include First Member, Board of Revenue, Finance Secretary, Principal Secretary for Tourism, Information and Cultural Affairs, second member, Board of Revenue, chairman of the Cochin Port Trust; Secretary of Transport, Fisheries and Ports; Expenditure Secretary; Chief Executive of the KSRTC; managing director of Travancore Titanium and Project Coordinator of Idukki Hydel Project.

An avid reader and orator, Babu Paul penned several books and authored well-read articles in magazines and newspapers. He earned a reputation for authoring Veda Sabda Retnakaram, a Bible dictionary. His autobiographical service story "Kadha Ithuvare" is a huge hit.  

Babu Paul was born to Rt. Rev. Paulose Cheerothottam Kor Episcopa, a Jacobite priest and headmaster, and Mary Paul, a teacher. A third rank holder in SSLC, Babu Paul completed his pre-degree from Union Christian College, Aluva.  

After his bachelors in Civil Engineering from College of Engineering, Trivandrum, he cracked the Civil Service Examination with 7th rank.

His wife Nirmala Babu Paul had passed away in 2000. The couple has two children, Mariyam and Cheriyan.  

