Mahout killed as elephant runs amok in temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elephant brought here for a temple procession at Varkala killed the second mahout after it went berserk on Friday. The deceased is Baiju, a native of Kariyipra, Ezhukone, Kollam. The first mahout, Satheeshan suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital at Paripally.

The Ayiroor police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm when Baiju was standing near the elephant at an open area near the temple. The police said Baiju was drunk and had beaten the elephant.

Following this, the elephant ran amok and stabbed Baiju. The elephant owned by Shaji was brought from Paravoor. Finally, the elephant was tethered an hour after the incident with the help of police and locals.