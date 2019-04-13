No evidence to prove CPM role: Government to court on Kerala Youth Congress leaders murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposing the petition seeking CBI probe into the brutal murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periya, Kasargod, the state government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that there was no evidence to prove the involvement of any higher-level CPM leaders in the killings. The investigating officer filed the statement in response to a petition filed by the parents of slain Kripesh and Sarat Lal from Periya.

He submitted that 11 persons have been arraigned as accused in the case and 10 arrested. Local CPM leader and branch secretary Peethambaran is the kingpin and he gathered all accused persons and led them in action after together hatching a conspiracy under his leadership. Eighth accused Subeesh was still at large. A group of eight assailants had been part of the double murder.

It was revealed the Congress workers attacked Peethambaran on January 5 in Kalliyott town in connection with a local issue. He and his local associates planned the whole incident. “As he’s not getting support from the higher-level party leadership, he even threatened to resign from the party. All these circumstances lead to a strong sentiment among his local associates, which lead to the brutal killing,” said the statement.

The state government refuted the allegation that the investigation officer was removed after the commencement of the probe. The officer was replaced upon his personal request. It also stated there were no records regarding any forceful rescuing of second accused Saji C George by former MLA KV Kunjiraman from the police custody. The allegation with regard to the speech delivered by CPM leader V PP Musthafa threatening the deceased was also incorrect. It was only a political speech. “Nothing has been revealed so far to connect Musthafa to the crime, but the investigation is going on,” said the police.

According to the police, any person who is having any role in the case will be included in the array of accused. No external forces had interfered in the probe as alleged by the petitioner. There was no information regarding the involvement of others in the case including big shark alleged in the petition. The investigation team is ready for probing the case on any available information. Since the special team has been conducting the investigation effectively and the main accused persons arrested, there was no necessity to hand over the probe to CBI or any other agency.