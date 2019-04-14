Home States Kerala

Kerala: Pakistanmukku name change on cards

The village got its name in the 1950s when a bus driver after seeing a group of Muslim men there said that the place feels like Pakistan.

Published: 14th April 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistanmukku near Mithrumala in Kallara, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistanmukku near Mithrumala in Kallara, Thiruvananthapuram | Express

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Though the name Pakistanmukku has not evoked any issues among them, the residents of this small village near Mithrumala in Kallara grama panchayat are planning to change the name. The reason, according to the locals and  citizens’ collective here, is the mention of the locality’s name, while getting immigration clearance, passport stamping and  registering title deeds, evokes a quizzical expression in some quarters. 

“The name Pakistanmukku was given by a bus driver in the 1950s. It was Neelakanda Pillai,  driver of RKV Bus, who gave the name. There was a mosque at this place and whenever the bus reached there, there will be a group of Muslim men waiting there, to board the bus.

Pillai used to laugh, saying,  ‘It seems we have reached Pakistan. That is how  Nirvathumukku was became  Pakistanmukku,” recalls  Pushaparajan, who runs a shop at Pakistanmukku. Pakistanmukku is spread across Mithrumala, Kurichilakkad and Aruvippuram wards which account for over 1,000 voters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistanmukku Kerala village Pakistan connection Kerlala village name change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp