Migrant salesman held for rape bid in Kerala

A migrant salesman involved in door-to-door sale of bedsheets has been arrested for allegedly molesting a pregnant woman at Vettikavala in Kottarakkara on Saturday.

14th April 2019

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  A migrant salesman involved in door-to-door sale of bedsheets has been arrested for allegedly molesting a pregnant woman at Vettikavala in Kottarakkara on Saturday.The arrested is Noor Muhammed, 26, of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly entered the house of victim, who is two months pregnant, when she was alone at noon.

 “The woman was pushed to the ground. She then raised an alarm which alerted neighbours,” said Kottarakkara SI Sunil Gopi.  The accused managed to flee. Soon, the cops launched a search and initially intercepted three bedsheets salesmen in the area.

They managed to catch Noor with the help of local residents near Vettikaval Junction.  The woman suffered minor injuries and sought treatment at a hospital.

