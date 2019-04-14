Home States Kerala

Poll manifestos: Fishers in Kerala expect a big catch

While the Congress promises a seperate Ministry for welfare of Fisherfolk, the BJP has promised the 'Matsya Sampada Yojana' with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore.

Published: 14th April 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As the election nears, the National Fish Workers’ Forum (NFF) could take credit for persuading the two mainstream political parties - the Congress and the BJP - to come out with manifestos that feature promises and projects for fishermen. According to them, their nationwide campaign along with a 13-point memorandum to major political parties and candidates contesting from the coastal constituencies had indeed made a difference. 

They point out that while the Congress had mentioned NFF’s first and foremost demand of constituting a Fisheries Ministry at the Centre in their manifesto, the BJP had assured to bring the fisher community under the ambit of all welfare programmes and social security schemes.

“The nationwide campaign that we undertake from Gujarat to West Bengal via Kanyakumari had persuaded the political parties to sit down and think about chalking out welfare programmes for the fishing community,” said T Peter, general secretary, NFF. 

Meanwhile, he also alleged though the constitution of Fisheries Ministry at the Centre was their principal demand, only the Congress had acknowledged the same. “While comparing the two manifestos, we could say only the Congress had provided us with a better deal in their manifesto. The BJP is mum about the formation of a ministry. Their promises were also an extension of the existing schemes,” said Peter.

At the same time, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said the successive governments led by the Congress and the BJP had disregarded the fishing community and the promises that they come out with during election time were nothing but hollow. 

