Kerala State Higher Education Council to impart training to state’s varsity teachers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the efforts to improve the quality of higher education, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is all set to provide training to faculty members of universities in the state next month, on various subjects apart from the varsity curriculum.

The faculty development programme will be conducted under the aegis of the faculty training centres functioning at the government and aided colleges.

Training is being imparted to faculty members since the universities in the state are set to switch to the Outcome-Based Teaching and Evaluation (OBTE), a new learning method, from the next academic year to improve their overall performance and grading.

The six-day programme will be held on the basis of the application received from interested teachers.

The training will be organised on various subjects, including commerce and management, humanities and social science and science.

KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese said the decision on conducting a training programme was taken in a bid to improve the standard of higher education in the state.

“In the first phase, 60 teachers from each subject will be selected and imparted training from May 6 to May 10. The training in commerce and management subjects will be held at Kannur University and science subjects at Cusat. Training in social science and humanities subjects will be held at Kannur from May 7 to 11,” he said.

“The training of faculty members of other universities, including MGU, Kerala University and Calicut varsity, will be held in the next phase. The last date for applying is April 26,” Rajan said.

He said the training programme will also give emphasis on the research sector since very less students are undertaking researches due to lack of guides.

“The number of qualified research guides is very less. So the training will also ensure that the teachers are trained to become research guides,” Rajan said.