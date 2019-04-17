Home States Kerala

Mar Abraham  Mattam passes away

Mar Abraham D Mattam, 97, Bishop Emeritus of Satna Diocese, passed away at 10.30 am on Tuesday at the Generalate of the Vincentian Congregation in Edappally. 

Published: 17th April 2019 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Mar Abraham D Mattam, 97, Bishop Emeritus of Satna Diocese, passed away at 10.30 am on Tuesday at the Generalate of the Vincentian Congregation in Edappally. The bishop, who hailed from Nariyanganam in Pala, was a member of the Vincentian Congregation. He was the  Apostolic Exarch of the newly formed Satna Diocese from 1968, and was at the helm of the Diocese from 1977 to 1999. 

He had retired from official duties on December 18, 1999, from the Diocese. 
The departed bishop had been leading a retired life at the Vincentian Hermitage at Edapally Toll, Ernakulam.

