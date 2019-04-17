Home States Kerala

Neo-literates in Kerala rise 15-fold in past two years

Feat achieved through half-a-dozen new programmes launched by the Literacy Mission catering to marginalised sections of society

Published: 17th April 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Achieving a major milestone in the state’s 30-year-old fight against illiteracy, the number of neo-literates has recorded a phenomenal 15-fold increase from previous years thanks to specialised projects launched by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA) for different sections of society.

While barely 4,200 people embraced literacy in the 2014-16 period, the number of neo-literates in 2017-19 touched 63,544, as per the figures obtained from KSLMA. Half a dozen new literacy programmes 
catering to marginalised sections of society are cited to be the reason for the quantum leap.The Aksharalaksham project for basic literacy roped in as many as 42,933 beneficiaries, including Karthiyayani Amma from Alappuzha in 2017-19. The 96-year-old made hit national headlines and became the poster girl of the state’s literacy movement by clearing the exam with flying colours.

Literacy and equivalency programmes conducted in remote tribal hamlets of Attapadi in Palakkad and in Wayanad made 7,979 people literate. Not confining itself to basic literacy, KSLMA is now imparting class IV equivalency classes to these beneficiaries.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Coastal areas, which were ignored in the state’s literacy initiative – now have 6,683 neo-literates, thanks to the Aksharasagaram project launched exclusively for the fishermen community. The third phase of the hugely successful project is currently under way. While 2,207 migrant workers were made literate through the ‘Changathi’ project, 1,996 people from the state’s tribal areas entered the world of letters through ‘Samagra’ project. 

The ‘Navachethana’ project launched in Scheduled Caste colonies made 1,756 people literate.
“The number of people who have enrolled for literacy programmes in 2019-20 is at an all time high. As many as 49,566 people have enrolled themselves for the new academic year,” said P S Sreekala, KSLMA director.

New project
As part of the 1000-day celebrations of the LDF Government, a new project has been conceptualised to impart literacy to 50,000 people in 2,000 most backward colonies.  The survey to identify beneficiaries is in the final stage.As per the 2011 census, there are 18 lakh illiterate people in the state. The numbers climbed steadily over the years as KSLMA was more focused on equivalency programmes. Now, along with basic literacy, projects have also been rolled out to provide equivalency up to higher secondary level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp