Action initiated against Pillai, Election Commission to HC

Counsel for the EC Murali Purushothaman made the submission when a writ petition filed by CPM leader V Sivankutty, seeking a directive to the EC to take action against Pillai, came up for hearing.

KOCHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday told the High Court that action had been initiated against BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai on the recommendation of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena, for his alleged hate speech against the Muslim community during a campaign meeting of Sobha Surendran, NDA’s Attingal candidate.

Counsel for the EC Murali Purushothaman made the submission when a writ petition filed by CPM leader V Sivankutty, seeking a directive to the EC to take action against Pillai, came up for hearing. The court disposed of the petition considering the submission.

Court seeks view of DGP

On another filed by Sivankutty seeking to register a criminal case against Pillai, the High Court sought the state police chief’s view.  Sivankutty submitted Pillai tried to create communal disharmony by referring to a religious practice of the Muslim community. The BJP leader’s choice of words was meant to cause distress among the community while appeasing fundamentalist elements in his own party, he submitted.   

