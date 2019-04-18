Adani group eyes KSEB’s 1,000-MW solar project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After an array of projects including airport, seaport and piped natural gas, Adani Group is now eyeing to bid for the KSEB’s promising 1000-MW solar power project. Adani Group’s solar manufacturing arm, Adani Solar, on Wednesday announced the launch of their retail business in Kerala partnering with Risto Solar which will act as its channel partner in the state.

Adani Solar is one of the largest manufacturers of solar panels in the country. Based in Mundra, Gujarat Adani Solar provides solar panels to national and international brands. “The state government in its recent budget announcement to provide around 130-150 crore units of electricity to the consumers from 500 MW rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and 500 MW from floating and terrestrial solar PV projects.

Adani Solar will contribute to achieving the state’s goal in harnessing solar energy and increasing power generation,” stated a press release. Cecil Augustine, General Manager - Business Development, Adani Solar, said the company will also bid when the tender is called for the KSEB project. “Nedumbassery airport is already a worldwide model from Kerala referred for the success of solar projects. We are also looking to bid for the project. We have the capacity to provide the panels for the project. We can provide both rooftop and floating solar panel,” he said.

Adani Solar CEO Ramesh Nair said the solar industry is one of the fastest growing segments now. Though the sector was dominated by Chinese products, the introduction of Safeguard Duty will benefit India’s solar panel manufacturers. “The Centre has set a target to touch 100-GW solar energy in next four or five years. In the retail segment, we are targeting 50 per cent market share. We have a retail network of solar panels in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana. Kerala is our first South foray,”Ramesh Nair said.

Risto Solar, the channel partner, will be responsible for all the retail requirement across the state. Risto will be assigned an exclusive territory to manage orders of solar panels up to 150 KW and will be handling the overall lead generation, conversion, installation and service.