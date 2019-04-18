Home States Kerala

Adani group eyes KSEB’s 1,000-MW solar project

Adani Solar announces launch of retail business in state with Risto Solar which will act as its channel partner here

Published: 18th April 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Solar power

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After an array of projects including airport, seaport and piped natural gas, Adani Group is now eyeing to bid for the KSEB’s promising 1000-MW solar power project. Adani Group’s solar manufacturing arm, Adani Solar, on Wednesday announced the launch of their retail business in Kerala partnering with Risto Solar which will act as its channel partner in the state.

Adani Solar is one of the largest manufacturers of solar panels in the country. Based in Mundra, Gujarat Adani Solar provides solar panels to national and international brands. “The state government in its recent budget announcement to provide around 130-150 crore units of electricity to the consumers from 500 MW rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and 500 MW from floating and terrestrial solar PV projects.

Adani Solar will contribute to achieving the state’s goal in harnessing solar energy and increasing power generation,” stated a press release. Cecil Augustine, General Manager - Business Development, Adani Solar, said the company will also bid when the tender is called for the KSEB project. “Nedumbassery airport is already a worldwide model from Kerala referred for the success of solar projects. We are also looking to bid for the project. We have the capacity to provide the panels for the project. We can provide both rooftop and floating solar panel,” he said.

Adani Solar CEO Ramesh Nair said the solar industry is one of the fastest growing segments now. Though the sector was dominated by Chinese products, the introduction of Safeguard Duty will benefit India’s solar panel manufacturers. “The Centre has set a target to touch 100-GW solar energy in next four or five years. In the retail segment, we are targeting 50 per cent market share. We have a retail network of solar panels in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana. Kerala is our first South foray,”Ramesh Nair said.

Risto Solar, the channel partner, will be responsible for all the retail requirement across the state. Risto will be assigned an exclusive territory to manage orders of solar panels up to 150 KW and will be handling the overall lead generation, conversion, installation and service. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Group Adani Solar KSEB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp