Three-year-old boy in critical condition; torture suspected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what is suspected to be yet another case child torture, a three-year old boy was admitted to a private hospital in Aluva on Wednesday with head injury and severe internal bleeding.

The police is investigating, if the boy, son of a migrant labour couple in Kochi, was subject to abuse by family that inflicted the injury on the child.

“The parents informed that he had fallen from the terrace of the house. However, while on examination the doctors found that he had been subjected to brutal torture. Besides, there were burn marks on his private parts and injuries on legs. Following this the hospital authorities alerted the police and Childline”, said an officer.

“ The injuries that were two to three days old, burn and other marks on the child’s body drew our suspicions, besides, the father wanted the child to be taken to Kottayam medical college. We had to convince him that it was too risky to transport the child as he was in a critical condition then he agreed to keep him admitted here,” said a hospital source.

The child was brought to the emergency room of the hospital at around 1.45 pm. He was taken in for neurosurgery at around 8 pm on Wednesday night. The boy was on ventilator support throughout the evening, according to the hospital authorities.

The parents are under police surveillance. The Eloor police team reached the hospital and are probing if it is a case of child abuse. Police officers said they were collecting the statements of the father. It is suspected that the child’s mother tortured him causing the injury. However, they were attempting to verify the claim that the child fell as well.