Home States Kerala

Trains from Kerala to Hyderabad to be diverted

Due to track doubling works between Guntur-Tenali railway stations, trains from Kerala to Hyderabad will be diverted through other routes. 

Published: 18th April 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Train

Image of a train used for represenational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Due to track doubling works between Guntur-Tenali railway stations, trains from Kerala to Hyderabad will be diverted through other routes. 

Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hyderabad Sabari Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram on April 21 and April 24, will be diverted via Krishna Canal Railway station. On the same dates- Train No.17230 Hyderabad - Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express will be diverted through Krishna Canal Railway station.

Train No.07116 Kochuveli - Hyderabad special train, scheduled to leave Kochuveli on April 22, will be diverted through Tenali, Vijayawada, Kazipet and Secundrabad instead of Tenali, Guntur, Nadikudi and Secunderabad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Train Diversion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp