Trains from Kerala to Hyderabad to be diverted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Due to track doubling works between Guntur-Tenali railway stations, trains from Kerala to Hyderabad will be diverted through other routes.

Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hyderabad Sabari Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram on April 21 and April 24, will be diverted via Krishna Canal Railway station. On the same dates- Train No.17230 Hyderabad - Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express will be diverted through Krishna Canal Railway station.

Train No.07116 Kochuveli - Hyderabad special train, scheduled to leave Kochuveli on April 22, will be diverted through Tenali, Vijayawada, Kazipet and Secundrabad instead of Tenali, Guntur, Nadikudi and Secunderabad.