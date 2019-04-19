Malappuram man held for stealing winning lottery from Assam native

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Malappuram native’s attempt to siphon off money which a migrant labourer won from a state government lottery was foiled by the police. The cops said the main accused is Samad, 45, of Edakkara, Malappuram.

The cops said Samad used to supply food items at a hotel in Ettumanoor where the migrant labourer from Assam, who won the first prize of the lottery, used to work.As the Assam native wasn’t sure about the process to claim the prize money, he consulted the hotel owner for help. Samad, who came to know about the lottery, agreed to help the labourer and brought him to a bank in Kacherippady. Samad took the lottery promising him to do the needful.

Meanwhile, the hotel owner grew suspicious about Samad’s intention as he didn’t turn up at the hotel for the next few days.He inquired about Samad and found he had left for Malappuram. Immediately, the Assam native approached the North police station in Kochi.

The cops found out Samad and his friend Migdad had opened a joint account in a bank at Edakkara and submitted the lottery ticket. Migdad had surrendered before the court.