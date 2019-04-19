Poll bytes

By Express News Service

CEO warns Vijayaraghavan

T’Puram : Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has warned LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan on his controversial remarks against UDF candidate in Alathur Remya Haridas. The CEO observed that the remarks amounted to outraging a woman’s modesty and was a violation of the Section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The CEO has warned to take action if the offence is repeated.

Community outfits announce political stance ahead of polls

Kottayam: Various community and caste organisations have openly declared their political stance ahead of April 23 polls. While the Nair Service Society vowed to continue its policy of equidistance, majority of the other organisations have vouched their support for any of the three major political fronts in the fray. Akhila Kerala Viswakarma Maha Sabha will back LDF candidates in all 20 LS seats. The Cherama Sambava Development Society has decided to ensure the victory of LDF candidates in the Kottayam and Mavelikkara seats.

LDF accuses K Surendran of violating poll code

Pathanamthitta: The LDF parliamentary committee has alleged NDA candidate K Surendran indulged in widespread violation of election code. LDF leaders K Anandagopan and A P Jayan told mediapersons the NDA candidate referred to Sabarimala during the campaign, in violation of election code. They said though Election Commission issued restriction on using Lord Ayyappa in the electioneering, he used the name at the election meetings. They said the NDA campaign managers indulged in spreading false news and character assassination of the LDF candidate.

Yechury leads CPM’s ‘show of strength’ in Wayanad

Sultan Bathery: A day after AICC president Rahul Gandhi created ripples in Wayanad with an array of election conventions, the Left Front, in a show of strength, organised a massive road show and election meeting as part of the campaign for the LDF candidate P P Suneer here on Thursday. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury led the LDF’s efforts in the district, taking on Rahul for contesting against the Left in Kerala, while also silencing critics who had alleged he was going soft on the AICC chief. At a massive rally in Sulthan Bathery, Yechury also came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre.