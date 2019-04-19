Rajeev’s campaign crosses 1,200 centres

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the campaign enters the final four days, the LDF camp said their candidate P Rajeev has already completed 1,200 centres in the district.

On Thursday, Rajeev visited the P&D colony, located in the heart of the city where people raised concerns over their state of living to the LDF candidate. Rajeev assured them that steps would be taken to complete their rehabilitation.

It was Rajeev, who was then the CPM district secretary, who took the initiative to launch a rehabilitation programme for P&D dwellers with the help of then GCDA Chairman C N Mohanan.

Earlier, in the morning, Rajeev visited the Kadavantra Regional Sports centre and met the people there.