Home States Kerala

Rajeev’s campaign crosses 1,200 centres

While the campaign enters the final four days, the LDF camp said their candidate P Rajeev has already completed 1,200 centres in the district.

Published: 19th April 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

LDF candidate P Rajeev greeting nuns at St Francis Assisi Cathedral in Kochi on Thursday| Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the campaign enters the final four days, the LDF camp said their candidate P Rajeev has already completed 1,200 centres in the district.

On Thursday, Rajeev visited the P&D colony, located in the heart of the city where people raised concerns over their state of living to the LDF candidate. Rajeev assured them that steps would be taken to complete their rehabilitation.

It was Rajeev, who was then the CPM district secretary, who took the initiative to launch a rehabilitation programme for P&D dwellers with the help of then GCDA Chairman C N Mohanan.  

Earlier, in the morning, Rajeev visited the Kadavantra Regional Sports centre and met the people there.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp