‘Law amendment to stop violence against children’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government will take strict actions against those who torture children and will also amend the law stating it. “The government is considering confiscation and selling of assets of the culprits who physically abuse children,” she said. The death of the three-year-old boy in Aluva, who was brutally beaten up by his mother for disobedience, is cause for grave concern, she said.

At present, there is only a Central law to prevent crimes against children. This is the second such incident in a month, in the state, after the brutal assault and murder of a 7-year-old boy by his mother’s partner in Thodupuzha.

“In both cases, those responsible for the child’s death were their relatives. Hence it is time for the society to wake up against such crimes,” said the minister.

Report such incidents

All kinds of violence against children can be reported on 1517 under the ‘Thanal’ project. Within two years of introducing the project, more than 24,000 calls have been received registering complaints.