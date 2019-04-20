Home States Kerala

‘Law amendment to stop violence against children’

Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government will take strict actions against those who torture children and will also amend the law stating it. 

Published: 20th April 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister K K Shailaja at the house of Niyasree at Chalakunnu in Kannur on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government will take strict actions against those who torture children and will also amend the law stating it. “The government is considering confiscation and selling of assets of the culprits who physically abuse children,” she said. The death of the three-year-old boy in Aluva, who was brutally beaten up by his mother for disobedience, is cause for grave concern, she said.

 At present, there is only a Central law to prevent crimes against children. This is the second such incident in a month, in the state, after the brutal assault and murder of a 7-year-old boy by his mother’s partner in Thodupuzha. 

“In both cases, those responsible for the child’s death were their relatives. Hence it is time for the society to wake up against such crimes,” said the minister.

Report such incidents
All kinds of violence against children can be reported on 1517 under the ‘Thanal’ project. Within two years of introducing the project, more than 24,000 calls have been received registering complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K K Shailaja Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp