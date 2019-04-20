Home States Kerala

LS polls 2019: AAP Kerala to back LDF, suspends state convener who announced support to Congress

The AAP's political affairs committee has condemned his move and decided to suspend Neelakandan from the primary membership of the party

CR Neelakandan

Kerala convener CR Neelakandan (Facebook photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has suspended its Kerala convener C R Neelakandan for allegedly announcing the party's support to the Congress in the southern state without any consultation with the party's political affairs committee.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti said Neelakandan held a press conference in Kerala and said the AAP supports the candidates of the Congress in the state.

"That press conference was unauthorised and was conducted without knowledge or consultation of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP's political affairs committee has condemned his move and decided to suspend Neelakandan from the primary membership of the party," Bharti said.

"The party's PAC has decided to give unconditional support to the Left Democratic Front candidates in the state," Bharti said.

Nilotpal Basu, CPM leader, thanked the AAP for its support "Our main aim is to remove the NDA and stop the communal tensions and polarisation done by them and in this direction we are campaigning in different states and we thank the AAP for supporting us," Basu told reporters, at a joint press conference with Bharti.

 

