1977 election results will be repeated: Congress Working Committee member A K Antony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The election results of 1977 will be repeated in the coming elections and there will be an anti-Modi and anti-Pinarayi wave in the state, Congress Working Committee member A K Antony has said. He was addressing journalists before releasing the election manifesto of Shashi Tharoor and a documentary video here on Saturday. “Narendra Modi is a ‘great actor’, but it will not work in Kerala anymore. Modi is playing a drama in front of the public. But the people of Kerala are literate and sensible,” Antony said.

Coming down heavily on Modi, Antony said that Modi has ruined the Indian economy in the last five years.“Unemployment has reached record highs under his tenure and agriculture in the entire country has been devastated. Modi government has tried to break the secularism in the country,” he said. Antony did not spare state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan due to his stubbornness towards Sabarimala issue.

“Pinarayi has made things worse at Sabarimala by taking two women to the hill shrine. It was an avoidable act and he could have shown some maturity in handling the issue. The Left Government has divided the state into two on the basis of belief. Similarly, the political violence in the state has also become a usual affair and youngsters are being murdered,” he said.