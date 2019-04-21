Home States Kerala

1977 election results will be repeated: Congress Working Committee member A K Antony

Coming down heavily on Modi, Antony said that Modi has ruined the Indian economy in the last five years.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

A K Antony felicitating T’Puram UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor at the poll committee office at Sasthamangalam on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The election results of 1977 will be repeated in the coming elections and there will be an anti-Modi and anti-Pinarayi wave in the state,  Congress Working Committee member A K Antony has said. He was addressing journalists before releasing the election manifesto of Shashi Tharoor and a documentary video here on Saturday. “Narendra Modi is a ‘great actor’, but it will not work in Kerala anymore. Modi is playing a drama in front of the public. But the people of Kerala are literate and sensible,” Antony said.

Coming down heavily on Modi, Antony said that Modi has ruined the Indian economy in the last five years.“Unemployment has reached record highs under his tenure and agriculture in the entire country has been devastated.  Modi government has tried to break the secularism in the country,” he said. Antony did not spare state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan due to his stubbornness towards Sabarimala issue.

“Pinarayi has made things worse at Sabarimala by taking two women to the hill shrine. It was an avoidable act and he could have shown some maturity in handling the issue.  The Left Government has divided the state into two on the basis of belief. Similarly, the political violence in the state has also become a usual affair and youngsters are being murdered,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
election results A K Antony Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp