NDA will protect faith at any cost: Amit Shah

The NDA Government will protect the faith and traditions of devotees all over the country, BJP president Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:26 AM

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah.​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The NDA Government will protect the faith and traditions of devotees all over the country, BJP president Amit Shah said on Saturday. Addressing the gathering after a massive roadshow here, Shah vowed before the thousands of NDA volunteers, who braved the heavy rain and thundershowers, that the Modi Government, if re-elected to power, would initiate measures to safeguard and protect the faith and traditions of all people.

Shah said K Surendran is not only the NDA candidate of the constituency, but he also represents the people of the world.

Amit Shah said the candidature of K Surendran has attracted world attention as the Sabarimala issue is still in the memory of people, not only in the country, but also across the world. He said the harassment undergone by thousands of Sabarimala devotees under the patronage of the state government would be a live issue.

 Hence, the government or any other authority cannot place restrictions on raising the issue in electioneering. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai, NDA candidate K Surendran, cricketer Sreesanth and party district president Ashokan Kulanada were present on the occasion.

