Sri Lanka serial blasts: Malayali woman among foreigners killed

The deceased has been identified as Razeena, who was in Sri Lanka to meet her family in Colombo

Razeena Khader Kukkady died in the blasts in Sri Lanka on 21 April 2019. (Photo | By Special Arrangement)

A woman hailing from Mogral Puthur of Kerala's Kasargod district was killed in the serial blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, as per local media reports.

The deceased has been identified as Razeena (58), who was in Sri Lanka to meet her family in Colombo, Mathrubhumi reported. 

Razeena was killed in an explosion outside the hotel she was staying at, shortly after checking-out. Settled in Dubai, her father and brother have business ties in Sri Lanka.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences over the death of Razeena, who arrived in the Sri Lankan capital along with her husband Abdul Khader Kukkady a week back, who works for a refinery at the United Arab Emirates.

CLICK HERE for Sri Lanka serial blasts LIVE UPDATES 

After their week-long vacation, Abdul Khader left to Dubai from Colombo on Sunday morning and Razeena was expected to fly to Bengaluru by Sunday afternoon.

The couple has a son and daughter who are both living in the United States.

"Since my sister-in-law's family members and relatives are in Sri Lanka, the couple went for a week-long vacation there. After my brother left to Dubai on Sunday morning, she was to return back in a flight from Colombo to Bengaluru by noon. But her life was just snubbed out in a few hours", said Raseena's brother-in-law Usman Kukkady.

Around 158 people were reportedly killed and over 300 injured as simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials and police said.

The blasts occurred took place around 8.45 a.m.(local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Three churches - St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa - were targeted, police said.

Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789.

(With ENS inputs)

