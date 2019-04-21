Home States Kerala

Admin of Facebook troll page 'Outspoken' gets bail

Hariprasad who was remanded to the Alathur sub jail for a day, was granted bail on Saturday.

Published: 21st April 2019

PALAKKAD: Hariprasad 28, the admin of the Facebook troll page ‘Outspoken’ was granted bail after he was arrested on M B Rajesh’s, complaint against a morphed image that was widely shared on the social media.

Hariprasad who was remanded to the Alathur sub jail for a day, was granted bail on Saturday. Palakkad South police station sub inspector K Satheesh Kumar said Hariprasad was charged with Section 153 of the IT Act.

M B Rajesh, the LDF candidate for Palakkad constituency, came out with a statement that the circulation of the morphed picture was a planned and despicable move aimed at defaming him. He said he had lodged the complaint as per the law against those who created a morphed picture aimed at creating confusion in the minds of the people. “With the arrest of the accused, it’s now clear that the Sangh Parivar is behind the incident. For many years, Sangh Parivar cyber-activists used to post abusive languages on my Facebook page. I have not lodged any complaint till date against it. But during election time, such acts cannot be ignored”, he added.

