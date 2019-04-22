‘Sabarimala curb orders issued at Centre’s behest’

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Central government had asked to issue prohibitory orders in Sabarimala in view of the protests from Hindu outfits and other organisations in light of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women devotees to enter the temple, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the meet-the-press programme of Kannur press club on Sunday. When Pinarayi said it was at the behest of the central government order the prohibitory order was issued at Sabarimala, reporters asked for proof.

“You asked me this question because you think I am like Narendra Modi. I don’t lie. I know that you would ask for this. That’s why I have come with this document,” he said, showing the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Internal Security - I Division).

The political values held high by Kerala in election campaigns in the past have suffered a jolt in this election and people should remember that the attempts to reap temporary electoral benefits by damaging the secular credentials of the society would have far-reaching effects on society, said Pinarayi.

In North India, vested interests had created communal violence under the cover of big road shows. In Kerala also, some people are trying to conduct road shows like that. This is an indication of some people’s attempts to turn the state into another North India.

Widespread campaigns were organised to spread communalism during this election. If things happen according to what BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj had said, this would be the last election in India if Modi comes to power again, said Pinarayi. The RSS is trying hard to make that happen, he said.

A section is trying to encourage a particular type of culture at the national level. The reflections of such attempts are being made here also. It is as part of this design that some surveys and news reports are appearing in the media. People should realise this, said Pinarayi.

“If we look into the battlefield in Kerala, we could see that the main fight is between the LDF and UDF. But, at some places, BJP and UDF are having some deals. Kerala had witnessed this before. A government will be formed at the national level after analysing the post election scenario. Not always the leader of the single largest party had become the prime minister.

One thing is sure: the BJP would be defeated in this election. Secular parties will join hands once the results are out, and a leader would emerge from the discussion between the secular parties,” said Pinarayi.The LDF’s victory in Kerala will be much above the calculations of the people who conducted the surveys, he said.