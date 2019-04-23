CBSE denies alleged hike in affiliation fee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reacting to the allegations raised by Kerala CBSE Schools Management Association, the Central Board of Secondary Education has said, “The allegations are completely baseless because the Board has not increased the affiliation fee to `10 lakh.”

The fee prescribed for the online affiliation process is given in affiliation bye-laws. Each school desirous of seeking CBSE Affiliation has to apply online within “prescribed time period”, and after fulfilment of mandatory conditions and payment of prescribed fee, affiliation for the applied session is granted as prescribed in CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws.

The Board has issued a new circular dated 01.04.2019, which is aimed at a different kind of case. It is noticed that the Board still comes across a few cases every year, where the schools forget to apply within the prescribed time period or apply for the next academic session, but want the process to be expedited so that they get affiliation in the previous academic session. Basically, they apply late for affiliation and expect the Board to advance the decision. Such cases are considered aberrations by the Board. However, considering the future of students admitted in the schools that miss the opportunity to apply online within the stipulated time frame, the provisions of ON DEMAND Affiliation fee has been introduced in 2018.

It is clarified that the ON DEMAND application is not compulsory for any school to apply. For those schools that apply on time, or in advance and as per requirement, this condition does not apply.