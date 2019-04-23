Home States Kerala

Kerala will decide today

The pollscape in Kerala has evoked national attention, thanks to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad and the Sabarimala issue.

Published: 23rd April 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Lok Sabha elections 2019

Image of voters used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will go to the polling booths of 20 constituencies on Tuesday in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in what is touted as a decisive mandate for all three fronts. As many as 2.62 crore voters will exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from 227 candidates, with the state hoping to improve on its 74.02 poll percentage last time.

The ruling Left front and main opposition UDF, engaged in a fierce battle, are determined to make it big, while the NDA, riding on the Sabarimala wave, is keen to alter the state’s bi-polar trend. At least a couple of constituencies are witnessing tough three-cornered fights, with the BJP raising a formidable challenge and giving the NDA the hope of winning a seat in the state for the first time.

The pollscape in Kerala has evoked national attention, thanks to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad and the Sabarimala issue.

In the 2014 general elections, the state witnessed a poll percentage of 74.02 with as many as 1,79,51,637 of the total 2,42,51,942 electorate casting their votes. Two years later, in the Assembly elections, the polling percentage went up to 77.35 with 2,01,25,321 of the 2,60,19,284 voters turning up to exercise their franchise.

All three fronts want an increase in voter turnout. Rain forecast for Tuesday in the southern districts is a cause for concern for the party workers as all of them say it could upset their plans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp