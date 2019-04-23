Home States Kerala

‘Safety of women, children should be top priority’

Though many of the female inmates have their sons and daughters living in different parts of Ernakulam, they have opted to live in the old age home to ensure they are not a burden for their children.

Inmates of the government-run oldage home in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the entire nation is debating prospects of different political parties in Lok Sabha polls on the eve of the polling day, a group of people at the government oldage home in the city is content with their life and has only one demand to political leaders: “Whoever wins the polls should make sure the country is safe for women and children.”

“We have a total of 45 inmates and only four of them have voted. Though a few inmates have voted, many did not travel due to age-related issues,” said old age home superintendent G Vijayan.

Though many of the female inmates have their sons and daughters living in different parts of Ernakulam, they have opted to live in the old age home to ensure they are not a burden for their children. “Whoever wins, we want them to provide us with a peaceful atmosphere so that our children and women can feel safe in society,” said 83-year-old Bhargavi. For 82-year-old Saraswathy, who has been at the old age home for the last five years, life is happy and she does not have many expectations from political parties. However, her only request is that the government coming to power should ensure the safety and security of children and women. “We have been hearing a lot of reports on children being tortured and women being sexually assaulted. Political parties must find means to end this cruelty to children and women,” she said.Even 73-year-old Parakutty of the old age home echoed similar concerns saying the safety of children and women should be given priority. 

