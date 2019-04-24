Faulty EVMs: After waiting for an hour Cardinal Alenchery leaves without casting his vote

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite being the first voter to reach St Mary’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School at Kacheripady here to exercise his franchise, Syro-Malabar Church’s Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alenchery was unable to cast his vote on Monday, due to faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

After a futile wait of more than an hour, the Cardinal had to leave without casting his vote, to conduct the final funeral rites of Bishop Abraham Mattom, who passed away last week.

“The Bishop’s funeral will take place at Satna, but the Cardinal had to offer prayers and last rites here, prior accompanying the Bishop’s mortal remains to Satna in UP, by the morning flight”, said a source.

The Cardinal had arrived at 6.45 am at the booth to cast his vote. “He was the first to arrive for voting, but when he tried to cast his vote, the EVM turned out to be defective,” said a poll officer.

Though he stayed till 8.15 am, the officials could not rectify or replace the machine. Subsequently, the Cardinal had to leave, to conduct the prayers followed by his flight scheduled at 10.30 am. The complaint was finally rectified around 9.15 am, and voting resumed.