Two young men hacked to death in Thrissur, police suspect gang rivalry

According to Peramangalam police, a gang came in a tipper lorry, pushed down the duo from the bike and hacked them to death early in the morning.

Published: 24th April 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two young men were hacked to death at Varadiyam in Thrissur, in the wee hours on Wednesday. Police suspect the hand of a gang of ganja peddlers. Cristo, 25, from Mundathikode and Shyam, 24, from Mundoor were hacked by a gang while riding a bike.

According to Peramangalam police, a gang came in a tipper lorry, pushed down the duo from the bike and hacked them to death early in the morning. The bodies of the youngsters who died on the spot were then shifted to the medical college hospital at Mulankunnathukavu.

As per the primary data revealed by the police, the duo were involved in ganja peddling and gang rivalry could be the reason for the attack. "The duo has been charged with several cases for ganja peddling, attempt to murder etc in different police stations," said a police officer.

Excise and police officials have intensified inspections in the Kunnamkulam-Peramangalam route as ganja peddling from other states was on the rise.

