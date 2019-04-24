Home States Kerala

Voters turn up en masse in Ernakulam district

Out of the total of 24,86,705 voters in the district, more than 75 per cent cast their votes. In the initial hours, technical snag of VVPAT machines caused delay 

Published: 24th April 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

The polling equipment being transported from polling station at Ramanthuruth which has one of the lowest number of voters in the state. Ramanthuruth located close to Valarpadam ICTT has 18 voters and all of them turned up to cast their votes on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The excitement created by the 45-day-long campaigning by political parties reflected in the polls and Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency witnessed 76.75 per cent turnout of voters on Tuesday. In Ernakulam, the poll per cent in 2014 was 73.58 per cent. Likewise, in Chalakkudy, the other Lok Sabha constituency in Ernakulam district, the poll per cent was 80.11 as compared to 76.93 in 2014. 

It seems the intense pre-election drive carried out by district administration along with Election Commission to woo voters succeeded to a certain extent. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla had earlier said their aim was to increase poll per cent to 80 per cent in Ernakulam. 

In Ernakulam, all the polling stations witnessed heavy polling from 7 am onwards. The poll per cent touched 12 per cent after the first three hours of polling. It was in the afternoon that the poll per cent of Ernakulam started to increase. Meanwhile, in Chalakkudy constituency, the poll per cent has seen steady progress and touched 40 pc mark by afternoon.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In many polling stations, there were long queues of voters. Out of the total of 24,86,705 voters in the district, more than 75 per cent cast their votes. However, during the initial hours of the election, in many polling stations, the technical snag of VVPAT machines delayed the commencement of voting. A total of 17 polling stations in the district witnessed technical glitches. The elections in the district were peaceful and no untoward incidents were reported. 

The election procedures in the district were extended to early morning on Wednesday. The voting machines will be kept under three-tier security at the storerooms at CUSAT and Kalamassery Polytechnic. The voting machines of Ernakulam constituency will be stored at CUSAT while that of Chalakkudy will be kept under safe custody at Kalamassery Polytechnic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp