K N Madhusoodhanan appointed Cusat VC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K N Madhusoodanan, professor of Department of Instrumentation, CUSAT, was appointed the university’s new vice-chancellor (VC) by Governor P Sathasivam here on Wednesday.

The appointment was made in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11 of the Cochin University of Science and Technology Act, 1986. His tenure will be for a period of four years from the date of assuming office. He has published a total of 117 journals on Instrumentation and has work experience of 14 years. 

Madhusoodhanan has held various posts including Registrar of CUSAT. He was Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, MG University, from 2007 to 2009, has organised various international conferences and symposiums, was chairman of Board of Studies in Instrumentation, chairman of Board of Examiners in Instrumentation at Calicut University and a member senate at CUSAT. 

He was project reviewer for IISc’s ISRO project, an Indo-French project, a PhD thesis evaluator for various universities, a reviewer for various journals and coordinator of Nobel laureate visiting programme under ERUDITE. He is also a life member of Acoustical Society of India and Indian Physics Association.

