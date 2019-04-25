NIA grills IS sympathiser to unravel info on Keralites who left for Syria

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) grilled a suspected Islamic State (IS) sympathiser and native of Koduvally to unearth details of Keralites who moved to Syria and joined the terror group. The NIA on Tuesday received the custody of Shaibu Nihar to interrogate him for the second time about IS modules and operations in Kerala.

Over 30 persons from Kerala are suspected to have travelled to Syria to join the IS in the past three years. Shaibu also planned to migrate to Syria from Bahrain where he ran an advertising agency. However, the arrest of IS sympathisers in Kerala deterred his plans and he moved to Qatar. “The NIA recently approached the court seeking the custody of the accused. The custody was granted for 7 days till April 30. He has to be interrogated about people whom he helped in reaching Syria. He is also suspected to have arranged funds for Keralites who joined the IS. The NIA also has to receive information about the online handlers of the group,” sources said.

It was on April 9 the NIA arrested Shaibu on his arrival at Karipur airport. He was traced with the help of Interpol and forced to return to India. Shaibu was interrogated in custody by the NIA after his arrest.

The case involving Shaibu was first registered at Wandoor police station. The case was registered based on a statement given by Hamsa U K alias Taliban Hamsa accused in the Valapattanam IS case. Mansoor of Kondotty, Mansoor of Vadakara, Shahnad of Kannur, Fajid Hamsa of Koilandy, Ashraf Moulavi of Vaniyambalam, Safeer Rahman of Perumbavoor, and Muhadis of Vaniyambalam are the other accused in the case.

All the accused persons were working in Bahrain. They attended classes at Al Ansar Salafi Centre in Bahrain. There they were radicalised and decided to join the IS in Syria.

All the other accused persons except Shaibu have reached Syria and some are suspected to have been killed fighting for the IS.

Following the serial blast in Sri Lanka, intelligence agencies are on the lookout for Keralites who joined the IS. Even though Interpol red-corner notice has been issued against 40 persons who joined the IS in Afghanistan and Syria, most of them still remain elusive. “The Interpol has been asked to share all the information they receive about the persons against whom red-corner notice have been issued. As the IS has lost its grip in Syria, there are possibilities of persons who left for Syria returning and supporting the terror groups. Agencies are closely watching the social media network, where the members of the terror outfits are very active for the propaganda activities,” an officer with the Ministry of Home Affairs said.