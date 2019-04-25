Record 77.68 per cent voter turnout in 30 years in Kerala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state witnessed its highest polling percentage in 30 years with a turnout per cent of 77.68 being recorded here on Tuesday. The state’s highest turnout is 79.3 per cent, recorded in 1989. Kannur recorded the highest polling percentage this election with 83.05 per cent while Thiruvananthapuram recorded the lowest with 73.45 per cent. Eight constituencies recorded a voter turnout of more than 80 per cent in the state.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, CEO Teeka Ram Meena said, re-polling would be conducted in booth number 83 at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on a later date. “When polling completed, there was a mismatch of data between the manual register and the control unit in the booth, where 43 votes were shown in excess in the control unit. This mishap occurred as the presiding officer forgot to clear the mock votes before actual polling,” he said.

Pathanamthitta district registered an increase of 8.35 per cent in polling compared to 2014, with 74.19 per cent. Vadakara witnessed the highest women voter turnout with 85.9 per cent, and Thiruvananthapuram the lowest with 72.7 per cent. Around 63 per cent of transgender voters exercised their franchise across the state.

The failure rate of EVMs and VVPATs were less than the national average. Of the total 38,003 ballot units, 397 were defective. As many as 338 of the total 32,579 control units and 840 of the 35,665 VVPATs went out of order.

Meena said, “the EVM malfunctioning in a booth at Chowara in Thiruvananthapuram was wrongly reported and blown out of proportion. The machine jammed after 76 persons cast their vote. This is a common issue”. Referring to the police case against a youth who raised a false alarm against the functioning of an EVM, he said, “Personally, I’m against booking people who raise complaints. Perhaps, the people’s representatives can consider the option of a law amendment.”