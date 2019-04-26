Home States Kerala

2016 polls vs 2019 polls: 50 per cent dip in violence cases

The number of cases registered in connection with poll-related violence has come down by almost half as against the last Assembly elections.

Published: 26th April 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 04:23 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of cases registered in connection with poll-related violence has come down by almost half as against the last Assembly elections. As many as 347 cases were registered this time compared to 613 during 2016 Assembly elections.

These cases were registered from the day elections were declared to the poll day. The police had taken extraordinary measures to reign in on poll-related violence.

The most number of cases were registered in Kannur. 79 cases were recorded in Kannur which witnessed two tough electoral battles -  in Vadakara and Kannur constituencies. In 2016, 86 similar cases were registered in Kannur.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the strong security measures taken by the police and the Home Department led to the reduction in number of cases and that showed that the law and order situation during the election was good.

