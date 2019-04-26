Kallada issue: CCTV visuals reveal brutality of attack

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CCTV images have revealed the inexplicable cruelty that youngsters Sachin and Mohammed Ashkar were subjected to by the staff of the Suresh Kallada inter-state bus on April 21 at Vyttila Junction. The damning images prove that the assault on the young passengers by Kallada’s employees at Vyttila Junction and onwards was even more horrific than what they suffered inside the bus.

The visuals show how Sachin pleaded with folded hands for mercy and how the thugs kept beating him. They also show how the assault on Sachin continued despite him fainting and falling to the ground. One of the thugs is also seen walking around the fallen student with a beer bottle, presumably to hit him with it. The visuals show Sachin making failed attempts to crawl away, before managing to escape the goons and the bus crew.

ACP Stwart Keeler said besides the seven persons arrested in connection with the incident, the police are in the process of identifying and tracking down other attackers seen in the CCTV visuals.