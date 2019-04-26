On a mission to prevent atrocities in the name of love gone sour

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In the wake of the several murders resulting from romantic love gone sour, six youths from Kanichukulangara near Cherthala here have embarked on a nation-wide motorbike rally to educate society on the perils posed by the aggressive mindset.

Sarun Kumar, a member of the team, said there has been a rise in the number of such incidents in the state. “Such incidents have become rampant in Kerala lately. So we decided to conduct a bike rally from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to create awareness about the social evil. ‘Safe life for women’ is the rally’s slogan,” he said.

Mararikulam principal Sub-Inspector P M Asharaf flagged of the rally from Kanichukulangara on Wednesday.

According to Sudhin, “We are going to travel more than 7,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir up and down. We will return by May 24. It is not good for a civilised society and in the present day society, breaks-ups will become more common and hence more women will be at risk. So our aim is to convey a social message”.

Renjith Haridas, who is also part of the rally, said “We collected the money by taking up part-time jobs. Each of us saved around `3 lakh for the journey. We will cover 18 states,” Renjith said. Binu Babu,21, Sangeeth G S, 24, Aswin, 23, are the other members of the team.