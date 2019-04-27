LDF win in seven seats a foregone conclusion: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after the Lok Sabha election, the CPM is confident that the Left front will win at least seven seats in the state. The CPM state secretariat, which met here on Friday, came to the assessment the front has winning possibility in 18 constituencies in the state, except in Wayanad and Malappuram.

According to the CPM’s assessment, the party is sure to win most of its sitting seats excluding Kannur. The party is confident about winning seven seats - Kasargod, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Kollam, Attingal and Alappuzha - while the LDF has a good possibility of winning four seats - Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Vadakara and Chalakkudy. In the remaining seven seats too, the front has some possibilities, the secretariat observed.

Speaking to media after the state secretariat meet, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan termed the situation to be similar to that in 2004, and exuded confidence that the party has winning possibility in 18 seats. He alleged vote trade between the UDF and the BJP in five constituencies. “Even though the BJP has traded its votes with UDF, the Left front will win. This time, there was a consolidation of Left votes,” said Kodiyeri.

People with Left affiliation and those who are opposed to the CPM too have voted for LDF this time, he said. The LDF has never taken the stance that Sabarimala issue should not be discussed. The BJP will increase its vote share compared to last time. But the saffron party will not get any seats, the state secretariat observed.

The state secretariat is of the view that minority communities have voted for the Left. The CPM has also alleged vote trade between the UDF and the BJP. The Rahul Gandhi factor did not impact much. The increased polling shows all three fronts were able to poll their votes. Though there was a consolidation of minority votes, it cannot be said they favoured anyone front.

“There were strong fights in some seats where national politics has been discussed. The increased poll percentage is something important and it could be an indication that people have voted for a secular government. There was an anti-BJP feeling. But we can’t say to which way these votes have gone,” said a senior CPM leader.