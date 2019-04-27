Home States Kerala

Puttingal firework mishap: Judicial Commission all set to submit report to government

The tenure of the commission would be ending on May 12 and the decision has been taken not to seek a further extension from the government.

Published: 27th April 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Justice P S Gopinathan Judicial Commission probing the 2016 Puttingal firework mishap which left over 100 dead is all set to file the final report before the government by the first week of next month, according to sources.

The tenure of the commission would be ending on May 12 and the decision has been taken not to seek a further extension from the government. “The drafting of the report has been completed by now. Now, the final correction has to be made and adequate copies have to be taken. We expect after completing all the paperwork, the report can be filed in the first week of May. The report will be filed before May 12 - the last day of the commission’s tenure,” sources said.

After submitting the report, the government would be tabling it before the Assembly. As many as 111 persons were killed and more than 350 injured in the mishap at Puttingal temple in Paravur, Kollam, on April 10, 2016.

As part of the inquiry, 179 witnesses and 266 documents running into 4,779 pages were examined. The commission held 103 sittings starting on February 2017 at Kochi, Varkala, Asramom and Kollam.  As many as 12 persons were impleaded as a party with the inquiry commission, which comprises the District Collector, Additional District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Assistant Police Commissioner, circle inspector, sub-inspector and temple committee members.

As part of the inquiry, the commission heard from impleaded persons, experts of explosives, medical practitioners, persons who substantiated rituals followed in the temple, public representatives, scientific experts and the report from a forensic laboratory where the explosives were examined by the police. As part of the inquiry, the commission will look into lapses from the part of the temple management committee, police and district administration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puttingal firework mishap Gopinathan Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp