Baby girl found dead at home in Alappuzha, police suspect murder

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A one and a half-year-old baby girl was found dead at home in Pattanakad near here on Saturday. Police are suspecting it to be a murder case after the post-mortem report stated that the child died of strangulation.

On Saturday, the girl identified as Adisha, daughter of Sharon and Athira, was found dead in her bed. The parents informed the hospital authorities that the kid was left in the room after she fell asleep. However, sometime later when the parents returned to the room, the baby was found unconscious. Following this, the authorities at the hospital authorities grew suspicious and informed the police.

The body has been kept at medical college Vandanam. It is learnt that the police have taken the parents into custody. The exact reason behind the death, however, is yet to be ascertained.