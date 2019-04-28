Wife swapping case: Four accused remanded in judicial custody

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The four persons arrested in connection with the alleged incident involving wife swapping on Saturday were sent to 14-days judicial custody by the Kayamkulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. This is also the first case involving the use of social media platforms for wife swapping with the aim of deriving sexual pleasure.

Kayamkulam Sub-Inspector Sharon CS said the arrested persons hailing from Krishnapuram, Kayamkulam; Vavvakkavu, Kulasekharapuram, Kollam; Keralapuram, Kollam and Paippad in Tiruvalla belong to the 25-39 age group.

Said the SI: “The matter came to light when the wife of the first accused on Thursday lodged a police complaint accusing her husband of forcing her to have sex with his ShareChat friends who would then get their respective spouses to sleep with him. While the complainant and her husband were en route to link up with the ShareChat contacts, she jumped off the two-wheeler and approached the police station.”

“The woman had sex with a few others after being compelled to do so by her husband who started using the app a few months ago. When she refused to do it anymore, the accused threatened to divorce her. It was to escape the racket’s clutches the woman approached the police, following which the accused were arrested,” he said. The first accused, from a well-heeled background, is employed in a travel agency and he first started using the app in March 2018.