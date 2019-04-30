Home States Kerala

Alleged voter impersonator summoned

District Collector D Sajith Babu has begun inquiry into the alleged bogus voting in booth no 48 in Trikaripur.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  District Collector D Sajith Babu has begun inquiry into the alleged bogus voting in booth no 48 in Trikaripur. “Based on some media reports that one person cast vote twice in the booth, an inquiry has been launched,” he said. He said he took statements of Akshya entrepreneur Jithesh K, who did the live streaming of the election, the presiding officer, first polling officer, second polling officer, third polling officer, Cheemeni village officer and sectoral officer, and booth level officer. K Shyam Kumar, a native of Karakkad who was seen in the booth in two different time frames, was asked to appear before the presiding officer and collector and explain his action, on Tuesday.

