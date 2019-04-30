Home States Kerala

Cyclone Fani to trigger heavy rain, gale-force winds in Kerala today

The SDMA has declared a Yellow alert in Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

Published: 30th April 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds hover over the Thiruvananthapuram skyline on Monday afternoon. But the heavy downpour did not materialise.Denizens, who expected torrential shower in the wake of IMD warning on Fani, had to contend with a mild shower | b p deepu

Dark clouds hover over the Thiruvananthapuram skyline on Monday afternoon. But the heavy downpour did not materialise.Denizens, who expected torrential shower in the wake of IMD warning on Fani, had to contend with a mild shower | b p deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has predicted heavy rain and strong winds in different parts of the state on Tuesday due to Cyclone Fani. “Though Kerala is not in the path of the cyclone, IMD has forecast heavy rain and gale-force winds in some parts of the state. The wind speed will touch 40-50 kmph, reaching upto 60 kmph,” the State Disaster Management Authority(SDMA) said in a statement.

The SDMA has announced Yellow alert in  Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. Those currently in the high seas have been asked to return. The advisory issued by the authorities urges the public to bear in mind the following: 

Travelling to the high ranges should be avoided between 7 pm - 7 am owing to the threat of landslide.  Vehicles not to be stopped by streams flowing across roads in hilly areas. Tours to high ranges and beaches are best avoided.  Follow posts on the official FB page of the CM and SDMA.  Members of the public should desist from rumour mongering via social media.  

Do not attempt to cross rivers and streams. Do not take selfies on bridges and river banks. There is a possibility of an increase in water level in rivers and canals. Do not venture into rivers, streams and other water bodies. Parents should take care of children. Do not venture into rivers for washing clothes or bathing.Do not park vehicles under trees or near electric posts. Avoid tying animals under trees. Important documents, and ornaments should be kept securely.

44 days fishermen restrained from entering sea after Cyclone Ockhi

Rs 30,000: Loss incurred by boat owners for a single day’s work lost 
3,000 litres: Diesel needed for 10 day fishing expedition
4,500 litres Diesel needed for 30 day fishing expedition

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Yellow alert IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp