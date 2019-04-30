Cyclone Fani to trigger heavy rain, gale-force winds in Kerala today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has predicted heavy rain and strong winds in different parts of the state on Tuesday due to Cyclone Fani. “Though Kerala is not in the path of the cyclone, IMD has forecast heavy rain and gale-force winds in some parts of the state. The wind speed will touch 40-50 kmph, reaching upto 60 kmph,” the State Disaster Management Authority(SDMA) said in a statement.

The SDMA has announced Yellow alert in Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. Those currently in the high seas have been asked to return. The advisory issued by the authorities urges the public to bear in mind the following:

Travelling to the high ranges should be avoided between 7 pm - 7 am owing to the threat of landslide. Vehicles not to be stopped by streams flowing across roads in hilly areas. Tours to high ranges and beaches are best avoided. Follow posts on the official FB page of the CM and SDMA. Members of the public should desist from rumour mongering via social media.

Do not attempt to cross rivers and streams. Do not take selfies on bridges and river banks. There is a possibility of an increase in water level in rivers and canals. Do not venture into rivers, streams and other water bodies. Parents should take care of children. Do not venture into rivers for washing clothes or bathing.Do not park vehicles under trees or near electric posts. Avoid tying animals under trees. Important documents, and ornaments should be kept securely.

44 days fishermen restrained from entering sea after Cyclone Ockhi

Rs 30,000: Loss incurred by boat owners for a single day’s work lost

3,000 litres: Diesel needed for 10 day fishing expedition

4,500 litres Diesel needed for 30 day fishing expedition