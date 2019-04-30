K N Raghavan takes over as Rubber Board ED

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Dr K N Raghavan took charge as the new Executive Director of the Rubber Board on Monday. He was working as Principal Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Mumbai Central.

Dr Raghavan, a Kochi native, completed MBBS from Calicut Medical College in 1988.

K N Raghavan

He joined Indian Revenue Service in 1990. He has served the government in various capacities, which include Kochi Commissioner of Customs; Deputy Director, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Calicut; Managing Director of Kerala Co-operative Rubber Marketing Federation; CEO, Co-operative Medical College, Kochi; and CEO of NORKA ROOTS. He was First Secretary (Commerce) in High Commission of India, Singapore.

He was also an international cricket umpire and authored several books in the field of cricket, history, etc. His wife, Dr Ranjini Raghavan, is a consultant ENT Surgeon and daughter Aishwarya is working at Apple Inc., San Francisco.