Kerala DGP launches probe into postal ballot 'scam' by left-leaning cops 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state intelligence wing will investigate reports of bogus votes allegedly cast in postal ballots by a section of left sympathisers of the Kerala Police Association, state police chief Loknath Behera has said. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against them if the allegations are found to be true.

On Tuesday, a policeman hailing from Vattappara in the capital revealed to a news channel that the association has bought postal votes from members in bulk to carry out bogus voting in favour of left candidates.

"The issue is serious. The DGP (intelligence) will investigate the complaint and appropriate action will be taken", Behera said.

The association led by left-leaning policemen allegedly insisted that members who went for election duties on the polling day vote via postal ballots. The association instructed members to send their postal ballots to a particular address. To evade suspicion, the association sent the ballots to different addresses.

According to the policeman who opened the lid on the alleged scam, he received four postal ballots from Vattappara post office. He is working in an IR battalion in Thrissur.

Hours after voting was completed on April 23, the Congress had also alleged that three women cast their votes twice in violation of rules. It also posted videos backing their claim on social media. The Congress also demanded repolling at the stations where the bogus voting allegedly took place.