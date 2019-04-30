Home States Kerala

Kerala DGP launches probe into postal ballot 'scam' by left-leaning cops 

A policeman from Vattappara in the state capital told a news channel that the Kerala Police Association had bought postal votes from members to carry out bogus voting in favour of left candidates

Published: 30th April 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala elections, Lok Sabha Elections

People wait in a long queue to cast their votes during 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state intelligence wing will investigate reports of bogus votes allegedly cast in postal ballots by a section of left sympathisers of the Kerala Police Association, state police chief Loknath Behera has said. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against them if the allegations are found to be true.

On Tuesday, a policeman hailing from Vattappara in the capital revealed to a news channel that the association has bought postal votes from members in bulk to carry out bogus voting in favour of left candidates.

"The issue is serious. The DGP (intelligence) will investigate the complaint and appropriate action will be taken", Behera said.

The association led by left-leaning policemen allegedly insisted that members who went for election duties on the polling day vote via postal ballots. The association instructed members to send their postal ballots to a particular address. To evade suspicion, the association sent the ballots to different addresses.

According to the policeman who opened the lid on the alleged scam, he received four postal ballots from Vattappara post office. He is working in an IR battalion in Thrissur.

Hours after voting was completed on April 23, the Congress had also alleged that three women cast their votes twice in violation of rules. It also posted videos backing their claim on social media. The Congress also demanded repolling at the stations where the bogus voting allegedly took place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha elections Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Postal ballots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp